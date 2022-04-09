ENG
Russian occupiers set up a torture chamber in Bucha on Yablunska Street. VIDEO 18+

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Footage from the city of Bucha, where the Russian occupants set up a real torture chamber on Yablunska Street, was released online. WARNING: This news item contains footage that is not recommended for minors, pregnant women and the hearing impaired.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the video was posted in Telegram by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko.

He noted: "The real torture chamber in the city was located at 144 Yablunska Street. According to the survivors, there was a headquarters of Kadyrov orcs who wanted to bring Russian peace here. Instead, they shot people close, burned their eyes, and cut off body parts."

