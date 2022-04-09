New EU sanctions against Russia: all trucks from Russia and Belarus must leave EU territory by April 16. VIDEO

All trucks from Russia and Belarus must leave the European Union by April 16.

This was announced by Ukrainian activist, co-organizer of the blockade of checkpoints on the Polish-Belarusian border Natalka Panchenko, as reported by Censor.NET

"In short, by April 16, all trucks from Russia and Belarus are forced to leave the territory of the European Union. More details tomorrow morning, and so far Glory to Ukraine! Thank you for your attention, your Natalka Panchenko, and the unreal people who have been holding trucks with their bare hands all these days. The decision on the fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia has already been officially announced," she said.

She noted that today, April 9, activists are lifting the blockade of checkpoints. The activist also said that the blockade of checkpoints was very difficult: blockers were thrown firecrackers and explosives, surrounded and tried to beat, threaten, and others.