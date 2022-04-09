"Yulia's husband was killed, Kristina's husband was killed,… a neighbor was also killed. Say that you will lay down your arms, I agreed," - mothers of Russian occupiers "storm" military enlistment offices to return their sons. AUDIO

The mothers of the Russian occupiers began to "storm" the military enlistment offices in Russia. They want to take their sons from the war in Ukraine. They don't spare any money or connections among the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

Proof of this is the intercepted conversation of a soldier of the 36th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Russian Federation with a deployment in Borga, Transbaikalia, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This military formation was" distinguished "by the fact that in 2015, under the guise of "Donetsk separatists ", it fought against Ukraine. So now they were thrown near Kyiv as experienced thugs. But this year's meeting with the Armed Forces was fatal for many of them," in the Security Service of Ukraine.

During a telephone conversation, the mother tells her occupier son that she has agreed with the command to return him to the place of deployment, where "you pass the commission for 2 days and everything, you are fired without the right to be reinstated."

To his son's objection that they will be taken out soon, she says that he didn't even hope for it: "... they won’t take them out, now you’ll come back here. This still won’t stop, they are taking out equipment, taking ... people there. Those who died are being replaced with these remnants."





For persuasiveness gives the scale of losses: "... Yulia's husband was killed, Christina's husband was killed, ... a neighbor was also killed, Vurlov even served in Syria, and now they are taking him ... and Chip is not with you? He has not called for more than 10 days, and Volkov isn't with you? He was too long gone. Albina is crying. Half of Borzi is already here."

"Of course, our Armed Forces know their job!" The Security Service of Ukraine summarizes.