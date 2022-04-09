Pilot of 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) Oleksandr Brynzhala died in battle against 12 enemy planes on March 2. VIDEO

The pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major Oleksandr Brynzhala, bravely defended the capital and died bravely in the battle against 12 enemy planes.

"On that day, March 2, the enemy attacked Kyiv with fighters from all directions. Two Ukrainian MiG-29s came out to intercept Russian aircraft.

Our pilots gave a decent rebuff to the Russian non-humans, but, unfortunately, Ukraine suffered an irreparable loss - the Hero of the 1st class pilot Alexander Brynzhaly.

From April 2, 2022, Major Oleksandr Brynzhala - Hero of Ukraine (posthumously). Eternal memory and eternal glory to the Hero! "The Ministry of Defense said.