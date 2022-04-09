ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11226 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
29 623 0
war (19689) Hero of Ukraine (47) Defense Ministry (1075) death (1443) servicemen (1035) losses (1693)

Pilot of 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) Oleksandr Brynzhala died in battle against 12 enemy planes on March 2. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major Oleksandr Brynzhala, bravely defended the capital and died bravely in the battle against 12 enemy planes.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET

"On that day, March 2, the enemy attacked Kyiv with fighters from all directions. Two Ukrainian MiG-29s came out to intercept Russian aircraft.

Our pilots gave a decent rebuff to the Russian non-humans, but, unfortunately, Ukraine suffered an irreparable loss - the Hero of the 1st class pilot Alexander Brynzhaly.

See more: Navigator of Ukrainian Mi-8 Denis Badika died near Mariupol on March 31 while trying to evacuate severely wounded soldiers. PHOTO

From April 2, 2022, Major Oleksandr Brynzhala - Hero of Ukraine (posthumously). Eternal memory and eternal glory to the Hero! "The Ministry of Defense said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 