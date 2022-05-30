FSB tried to discredit OSCE: SSU military counterintelligence disrupted occupiers' special operation. VIDEO

Russian special services carried out a series of provocations in the temporarily occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"The enemy planned to make stage stories for the media to accuse the OSCE staff of allegedly spying for the SSU, to compromise the Mission, and to question its objectivity. To gather the "evidence-based", the invaders illegally broke into the homes of OSCE workers and "knocked out" compromising information from them," the statement said.

In Kherson, which was temporarily occupied, FSB officers, posing as SSU officers, forced an employee of the OSCE Monitoring Mission to sign a "secret cooperation agreement".

The occupiers detained several employees of the Mission and tried to compromise them.

From May 16 to 23, the FSB officers, threatening to kill, forced the mission's staff to "testify" on camera about the robbery of the office by alleged Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Although the racists came and robbed him 5 times before.

