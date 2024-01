Fighter of the Azov Regiment Nazariy Hryntsevych explained to Russian propagandists why Ukrainian defenders bravely defended the Azovstal plant for 3 months.

The video was published by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Occupiers in Melitopol have kidnapped more than half thousand civilians since beginning of war, - Fedorov