Occupiers hit house with two children in Mykolaiv area, - Kim. VIDEO

In the Mykolaiv area the Russian military hit the house with two children, children didn't suffer.

As Censor.NET reports, the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported about it on Telegram.

"Intensive shelling of the city and the region continues. Assholes hit a house with two children. The children are alive. Our military is pressuring the enemy. Everything is going according to plan," he wrote.

