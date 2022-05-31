Ukrainian pilots get to Azovstal defenders seven times, delivering ammunition and necessary equipment. VIDEO
War in Ukraine
16 helicopters loaded with the necessary equipment flew to the Azovstal defenders. Each time, Ukrainian pilots successfully delivered ammunition, food, water and medicine.
According to Censor.NET with reference to the Dnipro operatyvnyi, there were seven such missions. During one of them, 72 soldiers of the Azov Regiment were sent to reinforce the garrison.
Only on the way back during the fifth and seventh missions did the occupiers manage to shoot down one Ukrainian helicopter. The invaders also destroyed a search and rescue board that flew to help the downed Ukrainian pilots.
