Occupiers attacked group of journalists. At least two people were injured. VIDEO

A group of Ukrainian and foreign journalists, along with accompanying servicemen, came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko writes about this and publishes a video of the moment of the shooting.

"A group of Ukrainian and foreign journalists together with a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came under fire. The video shows a shell exploding a few meters from the journalists, after which the media assisted the wounded colleague. At least one of our servicemen was also wounded," Tsaplienko said in a message to the video.

