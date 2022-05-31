ENG
Liberation of Mykolaivka in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers published excerpts from a video showing moments of the counteroffensive and liberation of the village of Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET reports, the recording shows the movement of Ukrainian vehicles and infantry on the outskirts of Mykolayivka. Due to the threat of destruction, the Russian occupiers fled the village.

