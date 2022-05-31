ENG
war (20207) Kyiv (1667)

In case of new assault first line of defense of Kyiv is equipped at great distance from city, - KCMA. VIDEO

The first line of defense of Kyiv in case of a new assault on Russian invaders is being built at a great distance from the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.

"If there is a second assault, we can not avoid damage, but to minimize them, the first line of defense of Kiev is equipped at a great distance from the city to prevent the use of primarily enemy artillery units," said in a statement.

"We need to be ready to meet the enemy, even if such a scenario seems impossible," the statement said.

