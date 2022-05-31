IFV Commander of 8th Company of 35th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russian Armed Forces Captain Dmytro Furduy "Unpacking". VIDEO

About two weeks ago, on the shores of the Siversky Donets, Ukrainian defenders abducted the IFV commander of the 8th Company of the 35th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Captain Dmytro Furduy.

"Unpacking" watch in the new video of the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

During the inspection of the Russian IFV, the R-168 "Aqueduct" radio communication complex, the Russian portable ground reconnaissance station (PGRS), night vision sights and much more were found.

