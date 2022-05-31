Bodies of 4 people were retrieved from rubble of sheltered Kharkiv house, - SES. VIDEO

The bodies of 4 people were seized by rescuers during the dismantling of the rubble of a 16-storey building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Its Russian occupiers fired on it in late February.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of SES.

"Today, May 31, SES officers continued to carry out rescue operations and dismantle the debris in a 16-storey residential building damaged in the shelling in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

Yesterday, on May 30, on the 15th floor, rescuers used a special tool to release the bodies of 2 dead people, a man and a woman, from under the collapsed concrete structures. The bodies of two more dead men were removed from the rubble today, "the statement reads.

According to Suspilne, a Russian missile hit the house on February 28. Six apartments from the 16th to the 14th floors were destroyed by the impact.

