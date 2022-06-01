16 855 33
Russian occupiers blow up bridges because they afraid of counter-offensive by Armed Forces, - Kim. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Occupying troops blow up bridges and retreat because they fear a counterattack by Ukrainian defenders.
The head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"The Russian occupiers are retreating, they started blowing up bridges during the retreat. They are afraid of a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army and are blowing up by retreating. They are afraid of a breakthrough of the Armed Forces, and we are not afraid and support our military," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...