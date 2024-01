Fighters of the operational command "South" with the help of the Bayraktar drone destroyed two enemy tanks.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30,850 people, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, 1,363 tanks and 3,354 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS