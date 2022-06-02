ENG
Belarus transfers military equipment to border with Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An echelon of tanks, IFVs, APCs and howitzers is being transferred from Grodno to the Brest region.

As reported by "Belarusian Hajun project", Censor.NET informs.

Military equipment was unloaded on June 1 at the Korobchytsia and Svisloch railway stations in the Grodno region.

The equipment included 37 IFVs, 2 Ural, BRDM-2 trucks, SAT-4 tractor, 5 Osa missile systems, 2 bases for the Osa missile system, covered with tarpaulin.

The equipment belongs to the Armed Forces of Belarus. Many cars are marked with a red square.

Read more: Tanks and APCs are being removed from storage bases in Belarus, - AFU General Staff

The next day, June 2, at about 8 am, the train left Grodno for Brest.

According to the Belarusian Guyun, earlier Belarusians used this technique to strengthen the border with Ukraine in the Gomel region. The other part, a smaller one, was used to strengthen the border with Poland, and now it is being transported to Brest.

