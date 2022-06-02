Pilot flying to Azovstal: Main difficulty was to deliver cargo over 100 km deep into Russian positions. VIDEO

The pilot, who carried out flights to deliver cargo and evacuate the wounded from Azovstal, told the details of special operations.

The video is available on the Facebook page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, each flight to Azovstal was individual.

"Someone had a week to prepare, someone a day, and someone had a few hours," said the pilot.

These operations were led by the Ministry of Defense's Main Intelligence Directorate. The flights were secret and sometimes the crew did not have time to find out the nuances.

"But there was a plus, because since the operation was already planned by reconnaissance, in a short period of time they gave out a lot of information and intelligence that the crew needed," said the fighter.

The military says that due to tactics and mathematical calculations, these flights were not difficult, but almost impossible: "But practice has shown that it was possible to do and we did it. The main difficulty was that it was necessary to perform the delivery of goods to the depth of the enemy to an area of ​​more than 100 km. And all these kilometers were accompanied by a very dense air defense of the enemy."