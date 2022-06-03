ENG
AFU's Foreign Legion entered Severodonetsk. Fighting for city continues. VIDEO

War in Ukraine

Severodonetsk continues to be actively stormed by Russian troops. In the course of the hostilities, they managed to get into part of the city. At the same time, as confirmed by the Ukrainian military, there is fighting in the city itself.

According to Censor.NЕТ, journalists of Radio Svoboda were managed to get to Severodonetsk. See what is happening in the city and how the Foreign Legion is struggling in this exclusive Radio Svoboda video.

