Occupiers destroy evidence of their crimes in Mariupol: demolish houses and take bodies to landfill, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russian occupants began demolishing destroyed houses in temporarily occupied Mariupol without removing the rubble or bodies of the dead.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it in Telegram.

"Yesterday, after the data on the bodies of those killed under the rubble were made public, the occupants began direct demolition of the houses without removing the rubble.

The first houses on Unity Avenue 56-60 were demolished under heavy guard with the involvement of "state volunteers". The Russians are destroying evidence, not wasting any more time in searching for the dead in the broken homes," the report says.

It is noted that it is impossible to obtain data on the new bodies of the dead due to the fact that after demolition everything is taken to the Livoberezhny District dump.

"If there were corpses left in the buildings, they are unloaded together with the garbage at the landfill. The inhumane treatment of even the dead has gained unspeakable intensity," Andriushchenko added.

