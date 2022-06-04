ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy T-72 tank. Direct hit caused detonation of ammunition. VIDEO

Soldiers of the OC "North" unit destroyed an enemy T-72 tank in Donbas.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of Operational Command "North".

"Another video report from one of the OC "North" units from Donbass! A direct hit on the occupant's T-72 led to the detonation of the ammunition. One more tank will not destroy our country again!", - stated in the message.

