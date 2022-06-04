Russians are turning Donbas to ashes. Report from Pokrovsky. VIDEO

Journalists from the Ukrainian Witness project visited Pokrovsky near Bakhmut, where not a single house survived. They asked the AFU military why the Russians were destroying the region's infrastructure.

Currently, the situation in the Bakhmut direction is steadily tense: units of the Armed Forces are holding this section to prevent the Russians from cutting the route to Lysychansk and thus preventing them from building a boiler. Attempts by the Russians to drive the Armed Forces out of here continue around the clock. To do this, they use barrel, jet artillery and aircraft.

Only during this shooting on Pokrovsky there were several arrivals of large-caliber weapons. The roar of shelling during the video does not subside.

"Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions and a piece of Donbas - Russian forces were scattered there," said a military man with the call sign Baida. "And here there is a very large concentration of both troops and means of fire. They were allowed to take refuge there, they are just dismantling here," says the man.





As Baida explained to journalists, the Russians' tactics are to completely destroy the infrastructure. Donbas is no exception: they destroyed the village of Pokrovske almost completely.

"Where infantry can't pass, everything is level," he said. According to him, this is done so that the living force loses any shelter.

Baida also called for the evacuation of those living in the war zone: "Everyone is clinging to their homes until one of the walls falls on its head. Evacuate!" he says.

