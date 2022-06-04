ENG
Donbas (4705) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2137) helicopter_ (246)

Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down another Russian helicopter in Donbas. VIDEO

The equipment of the occupiers, in particular in the Donbas, has become even less. The Ukrainian Armed Forces landed another enemy helicopter.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Operational Command "North".

"Another enemy helicopter has found its last stop in Donbas! Believe in our soldiers! Believe in the Armed Forces! Together to victory!" it is told in the message.

