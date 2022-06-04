Russian army is ready to burn Orthodox churches, like everything in Ukraine - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the 101st day of the war with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Facebook page.

"On this day, the 101st day of the full-scale war, the Skete of All Saints burned down in the Svyatogorsk Lavra in the Donetsk region. It caught fire as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Not the first blow to the laurel. Three monks of the Lavra were killed in the Russian shelling on Wednesday. Worship services are forced to be held in the basement. The roar of artillery and "arrivals" of Russian shells in the monastery are constant.

And this is one of the three laurels of Ukraine. This is the laurel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is still considered in Moscow to be connected with the Russian Orthodox Church. Even this does not stop the Russian army. They are ready to burn everything - Orthodox churches as well as anything else in Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

Watch more: Russia has no place in UNESCO, - Zelensky reacted to shelling of Svyatohirska Lavra. VIDEO