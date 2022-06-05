"He turned gray, he got wiser", - All-Ukrainian telethon promotes Zelenskyi. VIDEO

On the air of the United News telethon, the presenter told how President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had changed during the 100 days of the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"He is applauded by standing parliaments of the world and stars in Cannes, he calls things by their names and has stopped flirting with the world, he is not afraid to call the UN Security Council an organization far from security, he is a patriot, he is on the Times cover. His speeches are emotional, frank, on the verge, his voice trembles, he turned a little gray and his eyes became wider and sadder, he is the president of a country that strikes, inspires and delights every day," said the presenter.

