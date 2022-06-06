Lyman occupied and destroyed: more than 7.5 thousand residents left in city are on brink of humanitarian catastrophe. VIDEO
More than 7,000 residents of occupied Lyman in the Donetsk region are in a devastated city on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, according to Mayor Oleksandr Zhuravlyov there is no gas, water or electricity in the city . There are about 7.5 thousand inhabitants. It is not yet possible to evacuate them.
