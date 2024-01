The artillery of the KRAKEN special unit destroyed the occupiers, their positions and armoured vehicles in a village in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of successful strikes were published by the special forces in a special video dedicated to the deceased soldier Eric.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: Consequences of shelling of Hulaypole by occupiers: 6 people injured, buildings damaged. PHOTOS