Graduates of School №134 in Kharkiv danced waltz on ruins of their school. VIDEO

10 graduates of school №134 in Kharkiv danced a waltz on the ruins of their school.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.Kharkiv, on February 27, Russian special forces stormed the building of the educational institution. In order to disarm the occupants and save the lives of Kharkiv residents, a battle ensued: Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 30 occupants in the building.

Read more: In Ukraine, 1,748 educational institutions affected by Russian bombing and shelling

