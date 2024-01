Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed a Russian tank with a direct hit from a British M777 howitzer.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video of a successful attack on the Ukrainian howitzer calculation was published in social networks. The footage shows the turret of an enemy tank taking off several dozens of meters after being hit.

