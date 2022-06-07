In order not to reduce attention to Ukraine, everyone must keep talking about what is happening - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed the Ukrainians in the evening of June 6.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, appeal posted in Telegram of Zelensky.

"In order not to decrease the attention to Ukraine, to our struggle for freedom, each and every one of us must keep talking about what's happening. Spread the information. Support our needs. Of course, first and foremost, this applies to journalists. And today, by the way, I would like to wish them not to get locked into our domestic Ukrainian context. The more is said about Ukraine in the world, the faster we will be able to end the war and liberate our land," Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address at the end of the 103rd day of the war.

