Everyone has their own motivation. Everyone is scared, but guys are doing their job - Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Editor-in-Chief Censor.NET. Yurii Butusov told about the everyday life of Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, he told about it on his YouTube channel.
Fighters are defending Ukraine in the Izium direction. They showed us their everyday life on the front," the statement reads
They need a minibus to transport equipment and personnel. Let's help our defenders.
