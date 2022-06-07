ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12126 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 589 4
Kharkiv region (1073) Yurii Butusov (869)

Everyone has their own motivation. Everyone is scared, but guys are doing their job - Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Editor-in-Chief Censor.NET. Yurii Butusov told about the everyday life of Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, he told about it on his YouTube channel.

Fighters are defending Ukraine in the Izium direction. They showed us their everyday life on the front," the statement reads

They need a minibus to transport equipment and personnel. Let's help our defenders.

Here are all the details of the fund https://but.paternii.pl/

Become a channel sponsor https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg7T647ROSeONOCHeNMBduQ/join

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 