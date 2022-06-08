Mariupol residents are forced to "fight for humanitarian" because of lack of food, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

Residents of occupied Mariupol are forced to stand in the heat of the queue for the "humanitarian", 2 days before enrolling in another queue.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Mariupol residents are forced to really fight for the humanities because of the lack of another source of food. First you join the queue. The queue is two or three days ahead. But the queue is not a guarantee. On the day of the "queue" you have to be among the first 300 lucky people in the live queue.

Then you are kept in the heat like an animal in a pen. Without water and the ability to collect it. Then, if you're lucky, you get something inside that is not very good quality and will quickly spoil without refrigerators. A day or two and you have to run around the hell of a humanist again," Andryushchenko said.

