Ukrainians raised money for day to purchase new helicopters instead of those jammed by enemy EW. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Enemy REB shut down the helicopters of Ukraine's defenders, but thanks to the help of concerned citizens, it was possible to quickly raise money for new UAVs.

Maks Bugel writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

A couple of days ago, the enemy EW shut down all our helicopters. I turned to Iryna Vovk, Iolanta Pryshlyak and my friends from the Polytechnic and Redtag Consulting, who organized a fundraiser and bought us a few helicopters to replace the lost ones. Today they are with us, and we continue to work," he wrote.

Read more: In Kyiv region, passage of 22 bridges out of 24 was restored, - RMA



