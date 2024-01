Fresh burials in occupied Mariupol are spread over huge areas.

The corresponding video was published on Telegram channel Censor.NET.

These shots were taken from the window of a car driving along fresh burials in the city cemetery. All two minutes of video, the car moves past the graves, which appeared here in vain. Most of them have neither crosses nor wreaths - only plaques.

