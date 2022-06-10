Explosion was heard near Pushylin's "administration" in Donetsk, - Russian mass media. VIDEO

An explosion erupted in the center of occupied Donetsk, near the "administration" of the leader of the self-proclaimed "DPR" Denis Pushilin.

This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

The information about the explosion is also confirmed by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko. According to him, the explosion took place after several days of work to replace the leadership of the occupiers from local collaborators to the Russians.

"Coincidence? I don't think so. It's worth remembering how all these pashas ended up with Gubarevs, Zakharchenkos and Givi with Motorolas. So, collaborators, give up before it's too late. At least stay alive," Andryushchenko wrote.

