Despite all Russian strikes, we will do everything to revive economic activity in Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of June 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to Ukrainians.

The announcement noted: "Today the government has presented specific details of new state programs that should provide new jobs and support for businesses in these difficult times for everyone.
First of all, it concerns non-refundable grants for micro-businesses and other special financial support for small and medium enterprises. In spite of all the pressure from Russia, in spite of all the Russian strikes, we will do everything we can to ensure that economic activity in Ukraine is revived.

