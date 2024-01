On May 25, the Russian occupiers struck the town of Soledar with the Tochka-U tactical missile system.

The video was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: Soldiers of 57th Brigade killed group of Russian servicemen, Captain Yuri Dorokhov and Lieutenant Eduard Saizheev. PHOTOS