In occupied Kherson, 23 people received Russian citizenship, as well as laboratory assistant and former mayor Volodymyr Saldo.

As reported Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

The occupiers issued Russian passports on the eve of Russia Day

23 people took Russian citizenship, as well as the former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Saldo. He sided with the Russians and "headed" the city.

