ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11532 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 419 58
war (20090) occupation (1570) passport (118) Kherson (727)

23 people received Russian passport in Kherson, as well as Saldo's collaborator. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In occupied Kherson, 23 people received Russian citizenship, as well as laboratory assistant and former mayor Volodymyr Saldo.

As reported Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

The occupiers issued Russian passports on the eve of Russia Day

23 people took Russian citizenship, as well as the former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Saldo. He sided with the Russians and "headed" the city.

Read more: Answer to Ukraine's application will show whether European Union has future at all, - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 