23 people received Russian passport in Kherson, as well as Saldo's collaborator. VIDEO

In occupied Kherson, 23 people received Russian citizenship, as well as laboratory assistant and former mayor Volodymyr Saldo.
The occupiers issued Russian passports on the eve of Russia Day
23 people took Russian citizenship, as well as the former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Saldo. He sided with the Russians and "headed" the city.
