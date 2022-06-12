20 541 43
Butusov in "Rendezvous with Yanina Sokolova": front is held by people who will fight to end while there is slightest opportunity. VIDEO
Why did the Russians occupy Kherson so quickly and who is responsible for this decision to demine the bridge? What was Bezugla doing at the headquarters in Donbas? Who holds the front and who is Valery Zaluzhny.
The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov told about it in an interview with the journalist Yanina Sokolova.
