Russian occupation forces continue to fire on Lysychansk. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness!

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

The video was shot by an AFP correspondent on June 11.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Zelensky ordered for a military administration to be set up in Lysychansk