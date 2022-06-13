ENG
Georgian volunteers defeat enemy equipment by "Stugna" from long distance. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen from the Georgian National Legion destroy enemy equipment using the "Stugna" anti-tank missile launcher.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video of destruction of enemy armored vehicles from "Stugna-P" anti-tank missile system was published in Legion's Twitter.

"Wait for it. One of the longest "Stugna" shots," the report said.

The enemy target was at least 5 km away. The guided anti-tank missile flew to the target for at least 22 seconds.

