Late in the evening on June 13, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is written by social networks users.

It is noted that seven explosions were heard. Residents of the city wrote that they could hear Ukrainian air defense work and artillery responses to the Rashists.

Some of the rockets were launched from Belgorod region.

