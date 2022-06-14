36 371 75
In Bryansk region of Russian Federation report powerful explosion, military unit burns, - social networks. VIDEO
50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine is restless again. According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion took place in the Bryansk region in the morning.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local telegram channels.
It is reported that the helicopter circled over the military unit, then fired two shots and quickly disappeared. According to preliminary information, the military unit is on fire. Light and water disappeared throughout the city. The shell also allegedly hit a house, injuring a woman.
There is currently no more detailed information.
