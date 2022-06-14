"We are already close - 10 kilometers to Kherson. Wait for us. Hold on. Everything will be Ukraine", - Ukrainian soldier wrote down address to inhabitants of occupied city. VIDEO

The Ukrainian fighter recorded an appeal to the residents of occupied Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, the appeal was published on social networks.

"We are already close - 10 kilometers to Kherson. Wait for us. We will definitely be. Hold on. Everything will be Ukraine," - said the fighter on the recording.

