Today our air defense managed to "cut wings" of Russian missiles, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On June 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional daily address to Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is state in Facebook of Zelensky.

"Over and over again we repeat to our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons. Our state does not yet have it in sufficient quantity, but it is our state that has the greatest need for such weapons in Europe right now.

There is no excuse for procrastination in providing them. I will stress this constantly when talking to our partners. We made our first requests for missile defense systems long before the full-scale invasion.

And there will be many different talks this week - and not just with European politicians, who are in a position to give Ukraine modern anti-missile systems," the statement said.

