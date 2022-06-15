Mariupol resists: Russian Emergencies Ministry employee was killed, two tractors and three occupants trailers were burned. VIDEO

In occupied Mariupol, locals are resisting the racists.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The city did not accept the occupation. Gradually, the passive resistance to sabotage is entering an active phase. On June 9, two tractors and three large truck trailers suddenly burned down on the Taganrog highway in the parking lot of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. The reason is called - arson.

On June 11, on the eve of the celebration of the bottom of Russia in the crowd behind the humanitarian near the "Metro", an unknown person stabbed an employee of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. The wound was fatal. Just confirmed facts. I can no longer comment for obvious reasons. Start looking around. Retribution is near," the statement said.

