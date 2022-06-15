Russian communal workers in Krasnoyarsk painted window of apartment where they saw flag of Ukraine and poster with words "No to war". VIDEO

Russian communal workers in Krasnoyarsk painted the window of an apartment where they saw the flag of Ukraine and a poster with the words "No to War."

According to Censor.NET, the apartment was on the fourth floor, so special equipment was used to conduct the "special operation".

