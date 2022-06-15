Russian communal workers in Krasnoyarsk painted window of apartment where they saw flag of Ukraine and poster with words "No to war". VIDEO
According to Censor.NET, the apartment was on the fourth floor, so special equipment was used to conduct the "special operation".
