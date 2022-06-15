Gunners from 80th Brigade destroyed nine units of military equipment and ammunition depot. VIDEO

On June 13, 2022, artillerymen from the 80th Brigade destroyed nine units of military equipment and an ammunition depot during the fighting in the eastern direction.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters wrote about this on their page on the social network and published a video of the successful attack. .

"So to speak, broke the next," gun "" jackpot "! And what! Namely, during the general fire system, in the area of ​​the settlement N. (east direction), the artillery of the 80th brigade destroyed: two complexes of the multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) 9K57 "Hurricane" caliber 220 mm, one combat vehicle charger (CVH) for "Hurricane", one armored personnel carrier, armored car "Tiger", two trucks, and a warehouse with ammunition (judging by the force of the explosion, probably with missiles to "Hurricane"). In addition, anti-tank units of the 80th Brigade, on the same day, the anti-tank missile (ATGM) complex "Stugna-P" burned the enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicles! And all for one day !!! Record again! Glory to AAF!" the soldiers write in a comment to the video.

As previously reported, in May 2022, during an attempt by the Russian occupiers to launch a pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets River, artillery units of 80 separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, set a record: for two days, lined up 73 enemy units and armored vehicles.

