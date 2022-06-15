UN will open office in Lviv to coordinate work of international humanitarian organizations. VIDEO

UN creates new office in Lviv. It will coordinate the work of international humanitarian organizations.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated during briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, Anna Palonko, head of the UN Humanitarian Hub for Ukraine.

The office will cover six regions in western Ukraine: Rivne, Ternopil, Volyn, Lviv, Transcarpathia, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Its purpose is to coordinate all the organizations that are now supporting Ukraine to increase humanitarian aid and social and legal protection for people who need it more.

"We are now creating a hub in Lviv, an office that will include six regions... And we aim to coordinate the efforts of partners in all sectors," said Palonko.

According to her, among the priorities are food needs, as well as cash assistance, shelters, education and preparation for winter in these sectors.

"We know that there are more than 240 thousand IDPs in Lviv region, and in other western regions there are many IDPs, so we will coordinate local partners, non-governmental organizations, the UN so that together they can provide effective assistance," said the head of the humanitarian hub.

As reported, an Independent International Commission of the UN to investigate war crimes committed by Russia started its work in Ukraine.