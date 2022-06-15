36 585 36
Paratroopers using Javelin destroyed two Russian T-90 "Vladimir" tanks. VIDEO
Lviv paratroopers destroyed two modern Russian T-90 "Vladimir" tanks with Javelin missile defense systems
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel of Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Soldiers of the 80th Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two modern Russian T-90 "Vladimir" tanks from the Javelin anti-tank missile system. We continue to carry out combat missions and destroy Russian invaders! Glory to Ukraine!" - it is told in the message.
