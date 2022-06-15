World really wants to learn from Ukrainians how to fight and how to win - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of June 15.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"In all international contacts I hear admiration for the actions of our defenders and women defenders. The world really wants to learn from the Ukrainians how to fight and how to win. During the 112 days of this war, the Ukrainian army has proven that courage and wisdom on the battlefield together with the ability to tactically outplay the enemy produce significant results, even despite the Russian army's considerable advantage in the number of soldiers and equipment," the message reads.

Watch more: Today our air defense managed to "cut wings" of Russian missiles, - Zelensky. VIDEO