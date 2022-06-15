ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12115 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 593 44
Zelenskyi (3884) address (169)

World really wants to learn from Ukrainians how to fight and how to win - Zelensky. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of June 15.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"In all international contacts I hear admiration for the actions of our defenders and women defenders. The world really wants to learn from the Ukrainians how to fight and how to win. During the 112 days of this war, the Ukrainian army has proven that courage and wisdom on the battlefield together with the ability to tactically outplay the enemy produce significant results, even despite the Russian army's considerable advantage in the number of soldiers and equipment," the message reads.

Watch more: Today our air defense managed to "cut wings" of Russian missiles, - Zelensky. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 